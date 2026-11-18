JAKARTA: Indonesia and China agreed on Wednesday (Nov 18) four strategic partnerships worth US$71.8 billion, including the development of 10 smart cities, according to a statement from Indonesia's presidential palace.

The agreement involves the development of 10 smart cities through a partnership between Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara and a consortium led by China's Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation Limited with an investment value of around US$50 billion.

"It will become one of the most historic projects to be developed early next year," said Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani.

Earlier this month, Danantara said it would develop a dozen smart cities across Indonesia, envisioned as modern, integrated urban areas combining residential communities, universities, hospitals, shopping centres, and well-planned urban infrastructure.

The partnerships were agreed in China and witnessed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as he was in the country to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

Other partnerships that Danantara signed included the establishment of laboratories and manufacturing of household appliances with Chinese appliance maker Hisense worth US$10 billion and another US$10 billion on infrastructure financing cooperation with a consortium led by China's State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC).

The last partnership was on coal-to-ethanol technology between Indonesia's higher education ministry, Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co Ltd, with an investment value of US$1.8 billion.