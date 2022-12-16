Indonesian law enforcers welcome extradition treaty with Singapore, say it helps fight corruption

JAKARTA: Indonesian law enforcers have welcomed the country’s extradition agreement with Singapore saying that the move will help bring fugitives to justice and deter criminals from fleeing abroad.

“The extradition agreement will simplify the process of capturing and repatriating corruption suspects which have fled (Indonesia) and (has since) resided in another country,” Ali Fikri, spokesman for Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) told CNA.

“This is a milestone, not just for Indonesia but for the global fight against corruption.”

Indonesia's parliament passed the extradition agreement into law on Thursday (Dec 15). Under the treaty, fugitives from both countries people who had committed 31 types of crime, including corruption, drug and terrorism, will be liable to be extradited.

The agreement applies to offences committed up to 18 years ago and would also mean that people would not be able to escape justice by changing their citizenship.

Speaking after the ratification, Indonesian justice and human rights minister, Yasonna Laoly hoped the agreement would deter criminals in Indonesia from seeking refuge in Singapore and vice versa.

“This extradition treaty will make it easier for law enforcers to investigate criminal cases and apprehend suspects who are hiding in Singapore,” Mr Laoly said, adding that he hoped the treaty would also strengthen ties between law enforcers in both countries.