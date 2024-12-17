China says hopes to stabilise India ties 'at an early date'

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Dec 17) it was willing to work with India to stabilise bilateral relations "at an early date" ahead of rare high-level talks this week on a decades-long border dispute.

The world's two most populous nations are intense geopolitical rivals and have accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial divide, known as the Line of Actual Control.

Their shared 3,500km frontier has been a perennial source of tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

This week's talks on the issue would be the first in five years, signalling a possible thaw in ties.

A spokesman for Beijing's foreign ministry said China was willing to "work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders".

Beijing would look to "enhance mutual trust through dialogue and communication, properly handle differences with sincerity and good faith, and push bilateral relations back to a stable and healthy track of development at an early date", spokesman Lin Jian said.