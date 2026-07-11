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Indonesia's anti-graft prosecutor quits after police seize gold, cash
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Asia

Indonesia's anti-graft prosecutor quits after police seize gold, cash

Police seized evidence that included 74kg of gold bars as well as US$5.8 million and S$17.2 million (US$13.3 million) in cash.

Indonesia's anti-graft prosecutor quits after police seize gold, cash

This picture shows an aerial view of Jakarta's skyline on May 1, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

11 Jul 2026 05:14PM (Updated: 11 Jul 2026 05:36PM)
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JAKARTA: Indonesia's top anti-corruption prosecutor resigned on Saturday (Jul 11), the Attorney General's Office said, after police investigating graft cases seized millions of dollars in cash and gold bars from properties including his home.

Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes Febrie Adriansyah stepped down following raids on Friday on at least 12 locations that included properties linked to him in and around the capital, Jakarta.

Attorney General's Office spokesman Anang Supriatna said Febri's resignation had been accepted.

"The decision was a form of commitment to maintain the integrity, objectivity, and neutrality of law enforcement," Anang said.

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The locations raided included a house in the Bogor district outside Jakarta, as well as a cafe and another house in South Jakarta, police spokesman Budi Hermanto told reporters late on Friday.

Police seized evidence that included 74kg of gold bars and US$5.8 million and S$17.2 million (US$13.3 million) in cash, he said.

Febrie told reporters on Friday that the house in Bogor was his private residence but denied that assets seized from the house were linked to graft, saying they could all be accounted for.

Budi also said police had questioned 15 witnesses and that suspects would be announced "soon". Charges have not yet been laid.

Police are investigating three cases that include suspected corruption and money laundering in relation to coal procurement for the state utility company PLN, Indonesian media reported.

Febrie said before his resignation that the Attorney General's Office remained focused on cases that included a graft scandal in President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free meal scheme.

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Source: AFP/dc

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Indonesia anti-graft agency
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