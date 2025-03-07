Apple steps closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban

JAKARTA: Indonesia approved local certificates for more than a dozen Apple products on Friday (Mar 7), the industry ministry said, moving the tech giant a step closer to having a ban lifted on iPhone sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Apple struck a deal with Indonesia last month to invest in the country of 280 million after months of deadlock over the tech titan's failure to meet regulations requiring phones to be built with at least 40 per cent of components made locally.

"We have issued local content requirement certificates for 20 Apple products," Industry Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arief said in a statement.

It did not specify the products that were certified but local media reported they included the latest iPhone 16 model.

Apple now needs to obtain a series of certificates and approvals from various ministries, the statement said.