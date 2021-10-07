Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia approves COVID-19 vaccine of China's Zhifei unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia approves COVID-19 vaccine of China's Zhifei unit

Indonesia approves COVID-19 vaccine of China's Zhifei unit

People wearing protective face masks queue up to receive a vaccine dose against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 31, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

07 Oct 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia has approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a unit of China's Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products for emergency use, its food and drug agency (BPOM) said on Thursday (Oct 7), the fourth Chinese vaccine cleared for use in the country.

BPOM chief Penny Lukito said the protein-recombinant vaccine, given three times in a three-month span, has an efficacy rate of about 81 per cent, with 77.47 per cent efficacy against the Delta variant, lower than other variants, she said.

Trials of the vaccine, Zifivax, were conducted in China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ecuador and Indonesia, involving 28,000 people, with the efficacy based on any degree of severity.

Indonesia has also approved use of the Sinovac, Sinopharm, and CanSino vaccines.

Once Asia's COVID-19 epicentre, Indonesia has vaccinated a fifth of its population of about 270 million people.

It has recorded more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases and 142,000 deaths overall, but average daily infections have fallen dramatically since the peak of its crisis in July.

Mahendra Suhardono, head of Jakarta Biopharmaceutical Industry, which is partnering with Zhifei, said Zifivax shots could be produced in Indonesia this year.

Zhifei and its unit, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us