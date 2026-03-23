Indonesia arrests Swiss man for allegedly insulting Hindu holiday

JAKARTA: Indonesia has arrested a Swiss man accused of using expletives to denigrate a Hindu religious holiday observed on the tourist island of Bali, a police official said.

Luzian Andrin Zgraggen risks up to five years in prison on hate speech charges, Bali police spokesman Ariasandy said in a statement late on Sunday (Mar 22) that did not specify the suspect's age.

Bali's Day of Silence or "Nyepi" was celebrated on Thursday and requires locals and tourists on the Hindu-majority island to stay at home for 24 hours for self-reflection.

Work, travel, entertainment and even electricity use are discouraged.

Zgraggen was arrested on Saturday after he was reported to police over an Instagram post, said Ariasandy, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.

In the post, he repeatedly used the "f" word to refer to the holiday.

The tourist stands accused of spreading hate speech online, an offence which under Indonesia's new criminal code can land him as many as five years in prison.



Ariasandy said police would seize Zgraggen's iPhone and question witnesses.

Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors each year but has seen recent high-profile cases of misbehaving tourists.

Last week, authorities on the island arrested two French nationals and an Italian on accusations of producing and distributing pornography, which is forbidden in the Muslim-majority country, which officially recognises six religions as well as indigenous beliefs.