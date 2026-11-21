SINGAPORE: Indonesia's parliament has passed a long-awaited law that gives the state greater powers to recover wealth linked to criminal activity, including in cases where suspects have died, fled or cannot be identified.

The House of Representatives (DPR) passed the Asset Forfeiture Law Related to Corruption and Other Criminal Offences at a plenary session on Thursday (Nov 19), after years of debate.

The idea dates back to 2008, when the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) began exploring ways to recover the proceeds of crime. A draft bill was submitted to parliament in 2012, but efforts to pass it stalled for years.

The government brought it back in 2023, but it failed to clear parliament before the 2019-2024 legislative term ended. Discussions resumed in January 2026.

The law's biggest change is that authorities no longer always need a criminal conviction before seeking to confiscate assets suspected of being linked to crime. They can pursue confiscation without a conviction in certain circumstances, subject to court approval.

But what does this mean in practice? Could the state seize assets transferred to family members? And what happens when property belongs to someone who had nothing to do with the crime?

CNA takes a deeper look at the law and its implications.

What is the law and why is it needed?

Previously, Indonesian authorities generally had to secure a final and binding criminal conviction before they could confiscate an offender's assets as an additional penalty.

That requirement can make recovering criminal proceeds difficult when a suspect dies, goes into hiding or cannot be found. Without a complete criminal case, authorities may have no way to confiscate assets believed to have been acquired through crime.

Sandra Sahelangi, a senior adviser at political and regulatory advisory firm Flint Global, said the law could strengthen Indonesia’s anti-corruption efforts while helping honest businesses compete.

"A credible threat that criminal proceeds will be traced and taken, even when a suspect flees or dies, makes corruption more costly and helps honest firms compete," she told CNA.

The new law creates two routes for confiscation: conviction-based forfeiture (CBF) and non-conviction-based forfeiture (NCBF).

CBF follows a criminal conviction. Once the conviction is final and binding, the court can order the offender's assets to be confiscated as an additional penalty.

NCBF works differently. It allows authorities to seek confiscation without first securing a criminal conviction, provided the case meets specific conditions. Rather than making confiscation part of an individual's criminal prosecution, this process focuses on the assets suspected of being linked to crime.

That does not mean authorities can simply take someone's assets on suspicion alone. A final and binding court ruling is still needed before the assets can be permanently transferred to the state.