Indonesia's defence minister says it 'understands, respects' AUKUS pact

Indonesia's defence minister has said his country understands the reasons behind the United States, Australia and Britain establishing the AUKUS security agreement, though at a forum at the weekend repeated concerns about an arms race in the region.

The trilateral security pact, formulated in part to respond to a rising China, has sparked regional worries given it allows for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

When asked about AUKUS at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday (Nov 20), defence minister Prabowo Subianto said he understood why countries would move to secure their interests.

"Officially our position is that of course Southeast Asia should remain nuclear free, and the fear of course among Southeast Asian nations is that this will spark an arms race," he said.

"But as I said the emphasis of every country is to protect their national interest. If they feel threatened ... they will do whatever they can to protect themselves," said Prabowo.

"And this is what I mean that we understand that and we respect them."