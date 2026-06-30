Indonesia seek up to 10 years' jail for 19 members of syndicate that sold babies to Singapore

JAKARTA/BANDUNG: Indonesian prosecutors are demanding prison sentences of between five and 10 years for members of an alleged syndicate accused of selling babies under the guise of adoption to couples in Indonesia and Singapore.

Eighteen women and one man are currently on trial at the Bandung City District Court accused of selling at least 34 babies between 2022 and 2025, some of whom were taken to Singapore and sold for thousands of dollars for each child.

The harshest sentence of 10 years was sought for five defendants including Lie Siu Luan - also known as Lily - whom prosecutors believe is the brains and ringleader behind the operation.

Another defendant whom prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence is Astri Fitrinika, who is believed to be responsible for recruiting nearly all of the babies sold by the syndicate.