Indonesian tribe feels their tradition is under threat from smartphones; requests internet signals be halted

KANEKES, Indonesia: The Indonesian capital Jakarta is only a four-hour drive away from Kanekes Village but the two places are worlds apart.

The former is a thriving metropolis that never sleeps, where tall office towers and upscale shopping malls stand as testaments to human progress, ambition and innovation.

Meanwhile, the latter appears to be untouched by the relentless march of time with its inhabitants - the Baduy community - depriving themselves of modern comforts like electricity, cars and televisions.

The Baduys believe that misfortune would plague the entire community if they embrace technology and go astray from the traditional way of life they have adopted for centuries.

Which is why for generations, members of the Baduy tribe continue to live in modest houses made out of wood and bamboo. They also practice subsistence living and wear black or white outfits that they weave by hand.

Since the Baduys are also forbidden to use modern forms of transportation, they travel everywhere on foot, including when they have to meet government officials in Jakarta - a 200km round trip journey that would take them at least four days to make.

But there is one piece of technology that some tribesmen find too hard to resist: Smartphones.