'Got robbed': Outrage in Indonesia over late equaliser denying country historic World Cup Qualifiers win

MANAMA, Bahrain: A referee decision in a 2026 World Cup Qualification match sparked outrage in Indonesia after the national team lost their lead to Bahrain’s 99th-minute equaliser goal on Thursday (Oct 10).

The match was set to continue for an additional six minutes in the second half but Omani referee Abu Bakar Al Kaf did not blow the final whistle, allowing the match to continue, the Jakarta Globe reported.

It was only after left wing Mohamed Marhoon’s second goal of the night, following a corner kick in the 99th minute bringing the score to 2-2, that the match was brought to an end, inciting protests from Indonesian players and officials.

“We are deeply disappointed with the referee’s handling of the game. He allowed the match to continue until Bahrain scored,” an executive from the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Arya Sinulingga told local sports news outlet Bolasport.com.

“We will certainly file a formal complaint,” he added.

The coach of the Indonesia team, Mr Shin Tae Yong was also reportedly upset with the referee’s decision.

“Both teams played well until the final whistle, but I have to bring up the embarrassing decision made by the referee.

"If AFC (The Asian Football Confederation) wants to progress, refereeing decisions like this need to be improved,” said the coach from South Korea, at a press conference after the match, as quoted by local media Tempo.

"The referee’s decision was biased and I think everybody knows why our players got angry,” the 54-year-old coach explained.