Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from 'worst' monsoon-driven trash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from 'worst' monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from 'worst' monsoon-driven trash

Participants and volunteers remove plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore at a beach in Kedonganan Badung regency, Indonesia's Bali island on Jan 4, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

04 Jan 2025 07:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUTA: Hundreds of volunteers joined a cleanup in Bali on Saturday (Jan 4) as monsoon rains brought what an activist described as "the worst" waves of plastic waste to hit its tourist-favoured beaches.

Indonesia is one of the world's biggest contributors of plastic pollution and marine debris, with annual monsoon rains and winds sweeping mountains of plastic waste from its cities and rivers into the ocean.

Some of it drifts hundreds of kilometres before washing up on the beaches on the holiday island - especially between November and March.

Across Kedonganan beach in the south of the island, plastic cups, straws, cutlery, and empty coffee sachets were scattered across the sand, mixed with plant and wood debris.

Participants and volunteers remove plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore at a beach in Kedonganan Badung regency, Indonesia's Bali island on Jan 4, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)
Participants and volunteers remove plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore at a beach in Kedonganan Badung regency, Indonesia's Bali island on Jan 4, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

TONS OF GARBAGE

Around 600 volunteers, including local residents, hospitality workers, and tourists, braved a rainy morning to pick up the waste by hand before filling hundreds of large sacks.

The Environmental NGO Sungai Watch called it "the worst" plastic waste pollution to wash ashore in Bali.

"We have never seen plastics a metre thick in the sand. In just six days of cleanup, we collected 25 tons, which is a record for us," said Sungai Watch founder Gary Bencheghib.

Bencheghib said an audit found most of the plastic waste came from cities on neighbouring Java, Indonesia's most-populated island.

Tatiana Komelova, a Russian tourist volunteer, said the sight of the pollution shocked her, and motivated her to reduce the use of plastic in her daily life.

"I knew the problem existed, but I didn't know it was this bad," she said.

"I use plastic products a lot in my life, and now I try to reduce it as much as possible."

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

indonesia Bali pollution

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement