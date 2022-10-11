‘Quietly infiltrating public institutions’: 20 years after Bali bombings, Jemaah Islamiyah threat remains

JAKARTA: Sitting on a narrow country road, the 180 sqm plot of land in the outskirts of Jakarta looked deserted. There were tall and unkempt shrubs as well as unused building materials occupying what was supposed to be the headquarters of a charitable organisation.

Several locals told CNA that there used to be a modest single-storey office on the premises.

Hanging on its front wall was a sign bearing the organisation’s name: “Abdurrahman bin Auf House of Zakat and Charity.”

That all changed in late 2020, when the organisation’s chairman, Fitria Sanjaya, was arrested by the Indonesian Police’s counter-terrorism unit. The property was raided shortly after and it has been abandoned since.

“No one had any idea what the office was exactly. It had always been very quiet with only one or two people coming and going,” said a local who requested anonymity when CNA went to the neighbourhood.