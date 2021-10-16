Moderate earthquake rocks Bali, killing at least 3

DENPASAR: Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali early Saturday (Oct 16).

The quake hit just before dawn, causing people to run outdoors in a panic. It struck just as the island is beginning to reopen to tourism as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.8 quake was centered 62km northeast of Singaraja, a Bali port town. Its shallow depth of 10km may have amplified the amount of damage.

A magnitude 4.3 aftershock followed. That quake was relatively deep, at 282km.

Gede Darmada, head of the island’s Search and Rescue Agency, said the agency was still collecting updates on damage and casualties.

He said the injuries included broken bones and head wounds.

The earthquake triggered landslides in a hilly district, killing at least two people and cutting off access to at least three villages, Darmada said.