Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Foreign travellers can enter Indonesia's Bali without quarantine from Mar 7
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Foreign travellers can enter Indonesia's Bali without quarantine from Mar 7

Foreign travellers can enter Indonesia's Bali without quarantine from Mar 7

Bali's Jimbaran beach as seen on Oct 23, 2021. (Photo: Kiki Siregar)

Kiki Siregar
Kiki Siregar
07 Mar 2022 05:24PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Travellers from abroad can enter Indonesia’s Bali island quarantine-free starting on Monday (Mar 7), said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan. 

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Mr Pandjaitan said the government decided to make Bali quarantine-free given the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, where the caseload has subsided and the fatality rate is considered relatively low.

The Monday announcement was brought forward by a week. Earlier, the government planned to allow foreigners to enter Bali quarantine-free from Mar 14.

As of Sunday, Indonesia reported 24,867 COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths. A total of 229 cases were in Bali and 11 deaths. Indonesia recorded its highest daily caseload last month with over 57,000 cases.

To travel quarantine-free, travellers must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken before the departure and upon arrival, proof of a minimum four-day hotel booking in Bali as well as health insurance.

They must also take another PCR test on their third day in Indonesia.

Mr Pandjaitan added: “If this trial is successful, we will implement quarantine-free travel for all arrivals from abroad arriving in the country as of April 1, 2022, or even sooner.”

Also from Monday, tourists from 23 countries entering Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport can obtain a visa on arrival instead of needing to apply for a visa pre-departure.

Citizens of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia and the United States are among those eligible for the scheme.

The government hopes the programme will help revive Bali’s battered economy.

Prior to COVID-19, Bali was Indonesia’s main tourist destination. The pandemic has hit the island’s economy hard as it contracted 9.3 per cent in 2020 and 2.47 per cent last year. 

Related:

In October last year, the government announced a list of 19 countries where international tourists were allowed to enter Bali, as the province reopened to visitors. However, travellers had to be quarantined for five days. 

Last week, Singapore announced that there will be a new vaccinated travel lane with Bali from Mar 16.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ks(aw)

Related Topics

Indonesia Bali tourism VTL COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us