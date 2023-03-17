‘They should know how to behave’: Bali’s proposed motorbike rental ban highlights tourist misdemeanours

JAKARTA: Nyoman Anggraeni, 40, was driving her car in Bali to pick up her son from school earlier this week.

The lane she was travelling in was empty and traffic was smooth. But traffic from the opposite direction was congested.

Suddenly, a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet came from the opposite direction and swerved into her lane at full speed, almost hitting her.

“I immediately swerved my car to the other side, which was a footpath, to avoid her,” Mdm Anggraeni recounted. She noticed that the rider was likely a foreigner, dressed in a bikini.

“I honked, but she just carried on with a straight face.”

“I don’t get angry or upset easily when driving. But this time, it really angered me as I could have hit her or even someone else,” she added.

With the pandemic easing and international travellers returning to Bali, local authorities are again grappling with inconsiderate behaviour by foreigners.

In particular, cases of traffic violations involving foreigners have prompted Bali governor Wayan Koster to take matters into his own hands. He wants to ban tourists from renting and driving motorbikes on the Island of the Gods. The proposal has sparked a debate, with some lauding the idea and others questioning if it would be effective.

At the same time, Bali is also dealing with other issues involving foreigners breaking the local laws, which the government wants to stamp out.