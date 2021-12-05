Bali man's rice for plastic initiative tackles pollution while supporting COVID-hit villagers

JAKARTA: When Indonesian Made Janur Yasa encouraged villagers in his hometown of Tabanan, Bali, to collect plastic waste last year, they came back with 500kg of straws, plastic bags, plastic bottles and the like in five days.

In return, he rewarded them with 500kg of rice.

Yasa is the founder of Plastic Exchange, a movement that empowers communities in Bali to collect plastic in exchange for free rice.

The 55-year-old father of three started his initiative when COVID-19 disrupted his business, and as of today has successfully collected about 50 tonnes of plastic waste while helping people put food on their tables.

As an owner of a vegan restaurant in Bali’s cultural hub Ubud, Yasa’s business, like many others on the island, suffered when COVID-19 hit the globe.

“My restaurant was not immune to the pandemic. So people stopped coming and I was like: ‘Wow. What to do?’

“But I always liked this phrase: inside of a challenge, there is a solution.”

As a Hindu Balinese, Yasa believes in the concept of Tri Hita Karana. According to this principle, prosperity is obtained by having three harmonious relationships - between humans and God, among humans and humans with the environment.

He thought about how to turn this wisdom into action.

“Sometimes these three elements are not balanced. Sometimes people think too much about the environment and they sacrifice humans.

“Sometimes we think about people and profit and we don’t take care of the environment,” he said.

Although his income has decreased, he was aware that many Balinese fared worse than him as a result of the pandemic.

Many on the popular tourist destination island had lost their jobs and were forced to return to their villages with little savings.

Yasa also noted that Bali has other problems, such as plastic pollution.

In the meantime, he felt many people relied on handouts, especially during the pandemic, without thinking they need to give back to mother Earth or society.