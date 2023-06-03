Visiting Bali soon? The resort island has issued a list of dos and don'ts for tourists

JAKARTA: The authorities in Bali have issued a card that outlines the dos and don’ts for foreign tourists visiting the Indonesian resort island after several incidents of foreigners disrespecting local culture and laws sparked outrage among residents.
The circular, which will be handed out to tourists upon arrival and attached to their passports, lists 16 rules that aim to preserve Bali’s culture, environment and security.
Tourists who break the rules could face legal consequences under Indonesian law, it said.
The circular urges tourists to respect Bali’s culture by dressing modestly, honouring temples and religious symbols, using the local currency and following local customs.
It also asks them to protect the environment by avoiding littering, pollution and single-use plastics.
It warns them to obey traffic laws, avoid drug and alcohol abuse, use licensed guides and accommodation, and refrain from working or doing business illegally.
It also bans them from entering sacred areas of temples unless they are wearing Balinese traditional clothing or praying; from climbing sacred trees; and from desecrating temples, religious symbols or holy objects, including taking nude photos.
Tourists are also warned against using vulgar language, behaving rudely, making noise or acting aggressively towards authorities, locals or other tourists.
The move comes after a series of scandals involving foreign visitors, such as the two Russian bloggers who stripped naked at sacred sites and a German woman who interrupted a temple ceremony in the nude.
The Balinese have also complained that many foreigners ignore traffic rules and worked online without proper visas.
Bali is known for its rich culture and stunning scenery.
It attracts millions of tourists every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected its economy and tourism sector.
Full list of dos and don'ts for tourists
Here is the full list of dos and don'ts, according to local media.
Obligations
- Respect the sanctity of temples and other sacred religious symbols on the island
- Respect customs, traditions, art and culture, as well as the local wisdom of the Balinese people during the rituals and ceremonies
- Wear reasonable and appropriate clothing when visiting holy places, tourist attractions, public areas and while doing any activities in Bali
- Behave respectfully in sacred areas, tourist areas, restaurants, shopping areas, highways and other public places
- Be accompanied by a tour guide who has a permit or licence when visiting tourist attractions
- Exchange currency at authorised money changers, both banks and licensed non-bank places
- Make payments using Indonesian Standard QR Codes
- Pay for goods, services and experiences using Indonesian rupiah
- Obey Indonesian traffic laws and regulations, including by obtaining an international driving licence or national driving licence
- Use legal transportation services, both cars or motorbikes
- Stay at legal accommodation
- Comply with all special provisions or rules that apply in different tourist attractions
Prohibitions
- Do not enter holy or sacred places within temples except for praying. Tourists must do so by wearing traditional Balinese clothing and not during menstruation.
- Do not climb sacred trees
- Do not engage in behaviour that desecrates sacred or sanctified places, temples, Pratima and religious symbols, such as climbing sacred buildings and taking pictures while wearing immodest clothing or without clothes
- Do not litter or pollute the lakes water springs, rivers, sea and public places
- Do not use single-use plastics such as plastic bags, styrofoam and plastic straws
- Do not use harsh words, behave impolitely, cause a commotion and act aggressively against state officials, government, local communities and fellow tourists alike, directly or indirectly through social media, such as spreading hate speech and false information
- Do not work or conduct business activities without obtaining the proper licences
- Do not engage in illegal activities such as trading in illegal goods, including illegal drugs