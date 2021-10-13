Bali, Riau Islands ready to reopen to foreign tourists from 19 countries on Thursday

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has confirmed the list of countries where international tourists will be allowed to enter Bali and the Riau Islands starting from Thursday (Oct 14), as the two provinces reopen to visitors.

"In line with the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we have given permission to 19 countries to be able to travel to Bali and the Riau Islands," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan in a press release on Wednesday night (Oct 13).

Tourists from European countries who are allowed to enter Bali include those from Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Liechtenstein.

Travellers from Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are also welcomed, while India, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are included in the list.

“This list of the 19 countries entering Indonesia only applies specifically to direct flights to Bali and the Riau Islands,” added Mr Pandjaitan.