Beyond sun, sand and Bali: Indonesia touts 5 new ‘super priority’ destinations as tourism trends shift

SINGAPORE: Indonesia wants tourism to move beyond sun, sand, sea, and its famed hotspot of Bali, and focus on five new “super priority” destinations instead, said Mr Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

This is due in part to shifting tourism trends and tourist behaviour that are “beyond Bali”, Mr Uno told CNA’s Asia Now on Tuesday (Nov 29) on the sidelines of the World Travel and Tourism Council’s annual global summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While many foreign tourists visit Indonesia because of Bali, they are increasingly opting to stay on and see other destinations and experience other activities, he said.

“So we’re not only focusing on sun, sea and sand – the three S’s that we’ve been so famous for,” said Mr Uno. “We are adding serenity, sustainability and spirituality.”

“(We have) five super priority destinations that are ready to receive foreign tourists, each with its own specific experiences and memories,” he added.

These five destinations are: Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in Lombok, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.

Lake Toba is the world’s largest volcanic crater lake; Borobudur is a Buddhist temple on the Unesco heritage list; Labuan Bajo is home to Komodo Dragons; and Mandalika and Likupang are famed for their pristine beaches.

Apart from the five, Mr Uno said that Indonesia has five more destinations in the works: Belitung, Tanjung Lesung, Morotai, Wakatobi and Raja Ampat.