Revoke visa-on-arrival scheme for Russians and Ukrainians: Bali governor

JAKARTA: Amid reports that Russian and Ukrainian nationals were found to be working illegally and overstaying in Bali, the governor of the popular holiday island has asked the country’s central immigration agency to revoke the visa-on-arrival policy for the citizens of the two countries.

Bali governor Wayan Koster told reporters at a press briefing on Sunday (Mar 12) that he has already asked the Ministry of Law and Human Rights as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to tighten the visa requirements for tourists from Russia and Ukraine.

"I have asked the ministry of law and human rights and the ministry of foreign affairs to revoke the visa-on-arrival scheme for Russians and Ukrainians who want to go to Bali," said Mr Koster.

He made the proposal after receiving complaints and reports about tourists from the two countries misbehaving.

"Why these two countries? These two are at war, so it is unsafe in their country, and they flock to Bali. Some people don't travel for leisure, they go to Bali to find comfort, including work," he said.

Mr Koster, however, did not elaborate on the purported violations.