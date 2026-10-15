Batam blackout may have been caused by lightning, bat interference: Minister

SINGAPORE: Lightning-related disruptions and an animal intruder in the power grid could have caused a massive blackout in Batam and other parts of the Riau Islands, affecting businesses, communications and water supply, an Indonesian minister said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

The widespread power outage began at around 6.30am local time on Monday, affecting Batam as well as the city of Tanjung Pinang and Bintan. Indonesian news outlet Detik reported that the outage lasted for around 16 hours.

The blackout is estimated to have caused economic losses of around 233.5 billion rupiah (US$13 million), according to the Batam branch of the Indonesian Economists Association (ISEI).

Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia said he had received reports of several technical problems affecting electricity network operations in the area.

“There were several technical problems in the Batam area, and some networks had trouble because of lightning," Lahadalia told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Indonesian media outlets.

An animal, possibly a bat, was also suspected of contributing to the disruption, Bahlil said, without providing further details on how it may have affected the network.

He said that the incident had drawn the government’s attention to the need to improve electricity services in the country, adding that repairs and maintenance should be stepped up in several regions.