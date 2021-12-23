Stand-off between developer and residents of Batam resort apartments amid claims of illegal repossession, eviction

JAKARTA: There has been a stand-off between the developer and tenants of Batam’s Indah Puri Golf Resort over alleged illegal repossession and forced eviction, after the land lease of the apartment complex expired three years ago.

Opened in 1993, the resort attracted hundreds of tenants in its heyday, including Singaporeans who made it their holiday homes. A small number of expatriates and locals have also made the resort their permanent residence.

The company behind the complex, PT Guthrie Jaya Indah Island Resort, is planning to dismantle the ageing four-story apartment blocks to make way for modern 10-storey towers.

Since Dec 13, the company has demolished five out of 10 apartment blocks in the complex, spurring protests from a few dozen tenants who are still occupying their units. They have accused the developer of illegal repossession and forceful eviction.

A stand-off is said to have ensued between residents and company employees as well as enforcement officers, resulting in skirmishes and even arrests, according to media reports.

The developer, however, has refuted the residents’ claims.

Mr Mangara Manurung, a lawyer acting for the developer, told CNA on Wednesday (Dec 22): “We have been very lenient towards them. Out of compassion, we let them stay for three years without paying.”

“We have tried to be persuasive. We have issued warnings and legal notices. We have been very generous towards people who no longer have the right to be there,” he said.

DIFFERING INTERPRETATIONS OVER LEASE PERIOD

The lawyer explained that the company first obtained a 30-year land lease agreement from the government in 1988. Five years later, the resort and a golf course over the 91ha property which was built by PT Guthrie Jaya was opened.

“All the original tenants understood that their leases would expire in 2018. But over time the units changed hands and the original tenants perhaps hid this fact or neglected to convey this to the next tenants which made them think that the apartment unit is theirs to keep,” he said.

“It is wrong for them to think that. Their rights to the property that they are occupying has expired.”

Tenants told a different story. “We paid a lot of money for our apartments because we were promised that our 25-year lease would be extended once it expired. We were promised that we only had to pay a small fee as a lease renewal cost,” one tenant who only wished to be identified as Andy told CNA.

Mr Manurung said the contracts that the tenants signed did not mention anything about a lease extension or renewal.

Furthermore, by the time the lease expired in 2018, PT Guthrie Jaya had new owners who were not keen on keeping the four-storey apartments the way they were. Instead, they planned to construct a massive apartment complex with modern facilities and amenities.