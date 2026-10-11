Following a deadly train crash, Indonesia steps up safety reforms as experts push for long-term improvements

JAKARTA: The unpaved alleyway of the neighbourhood of Gang Delima in the Indonesian city of Bekasi - which is 17km east of the capital Jakarta - has become noticeably dimmer since April.

A spotlight illuminating a local scrapyard has been removed, while street lights that once spilled onto the nearby railway tracks have either been redirected or fitted with shades. Residents and businesses in the working-class neighbourhood have also been barred from putting up red, green or orange lights that could be mistaken for railway signals.

“They plan to raise the height of that wall over there too,” Rahmat, a 55-year-old local resident, told CNA, referring to the authorities while pointing to the barrier separating the railway tracks from a traditional market, where brightly lit stalls stay open late into the night.

The changes are among a series of safety measures introduced around East Bekasi Station following a deadly train crash on Apr 27 that killed 16 people - all of whom were women, seated inside the women-only carriage at the rear.

The chain of events began when an electric taxi stalled at an unmanned level crossing near the station and was struck by a commuter train travelling west. As word of the collision spread, crowds gathered along the tracks, while another commuter train heading in the opposite direction was instructed to remain at East Bekasi Station.

A third train – an express service travelling from Jakarta to Surabaya in East Java – then slammed into the stationary commuter train at East Bekasi Station, crushing passengers inside the packed women-only carriage at the rear.