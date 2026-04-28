Snap Insight: Indonesia in need of rail safety overhaul after fatal train crash

JAKARTA: It is a common sight at many level crossings across Greater Jakarta: cars, motorcycles and trucks speeding up instead of slowing down when barriers are lowered and warning bells signal an approaching train.

Even fully lowered barriers, the blare of the train horn and the increasingly urgent rumbling on the tracks are not enough to deter some motorists from ducking underneath the barrier and taking a high-risk gamble on the train’s distance.

On other occasions, vehicles get caught in the middle of the track and are hit by oncoming trains.

This was what happened on Monday night (Apr 27), when an electric taxi crossing the tracks along Jalan Ampera - a narrow potholed road in Jakarta’s neighbouring city of Bekasi - suddenly broke down and was hit by a train approaching the nearby East Bekasi Station.