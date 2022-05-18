Tourism operators in Riau Islands, Bali welcome removal of COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers

JAKARTA: Tourism operators in Indonesia’s tourism-dependent islands of Bali, Batam and Bintan said they welcome the government’s decision to lift the COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated.

“This decision will have a positive impact towards the tourism industry,” Mr Djunaidi, the general manager of Cassia Bintan, told CNA on Wednesday (May 18).

Mr Made Suryantala, a tour operator in Bali, echoed the sentiment. “I hope this decision brings even more confidence for tourists to come to Bali.”

Thousands of workers on the three islands have been laid off or forced to take a pay cut as hotels, restaurants and tour operators were reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic drop in the number of tourists.

Since the beginning of this year, the three islands are slowly recovering as officials in the country’s capital Jakarta introduced a series of relaxations on international travel requirements.

International tourists were allowed to enter Indonesia beginning February and adhered to a COVID-19 testing regime that involved pre-departure tests for all travellers and on-arrival tests for the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

The latest relaxation came on Tuesday when President Joko Widodo announced that the country has lifted the COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers seeking to enter Indonesia.

On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry issued the latest regulation, which lifted the pre-departure test requirement for all travellers, regardless of their vaccination status.

The regulation stated that only unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers are required to take an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and undergo quarantine for five days.

Those who show symptoms of a coronavirus infection will also be required to take an on-arrival test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Children under the age of 18 are exempted from the testing regime. However, they are not allowed to travel into the country without the company of their parents or legal guardians.