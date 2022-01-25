Hotels, businesses in Bintan and Batam welcome travel bubble with Singapore, hope details will be finalised soon

JAKARTA: Hotels and businesses in Bintan and Batam are looking forward to receiving visitors from Singapore under the newly announced travel bubble, two years after COVID-19 disrupted international tourism.

“We are excited because this will be the first travel bubble (in Indonesia),” said Mr David Tambunan, sales and marketing director of five-star hotel Natra Bintan.

“There will be more visitors, the borders will be opened, so we think it will be merrier here,” he added.

The quarantine travel corridor was announced by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Monday (Jan 25).

People can enter Lagoi in Bintan and Nongsa in Batam from Singapore via ferry terminals, but they are not allowed to leave for other parts of the two islands.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bintan and Batam were popular tourist destinations for visitors from Singapore, who accounted for the bulk of the hotel occupancy.

Shortly after the travel corridor was announced, Club Med Bintan saw a surge in its website traffic, according to its senior vice president for commercial Southeast Asia and marketing Asia Pacific Vincent Ong.

“There is huge interest both from Singaporeans as well as residents residing in Singapore to be able to return to the excitement that Bintan offers to families, couples and groups of friends," he said.

General manager of Banyan Tree Bintan Alpha Eldiansyah, who is also responsible for Angsana Bintan Resort and Cassia Bintan, welcomed the travel bubble.

“Our guests have been waiting for a long time to return and stay at our hotel, be it our guests from Singapore or from other countries.

“This will impact the hotel industry in Lagoi positively,” he added.

Hotels aside, other businesses and services also believed they would benefit from the travel bubble.

Mr Trevy Soenoro, general manager of logistics company Intimas Citrasarana, said he hoped to see an uptick in business with tourists arriving from Singapore. His office is located about 10km from Nongsa and he used to provide transportation services for the hotels.

“If the number of visitors increases, then of course the hotels will need more supplies and this will give us an opportunity to handle their logistical needs,” he said.