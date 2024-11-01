Indonesia adds Google Pixel phones to ban list with iPhone 16

JAKARTA: Indonesia has banned the sale of Google Pixel phones over the tech giant's failure to meet investment regulations, its industry ministry said, days after blocking sales of Apple's iPhone 16.

Jakarta is seeking to boost investment from foreign tech companies with restrictive measures that require their phones to be 40 per cent sourced from parts in Indonesia.

"We declared that as long as those products don't ... meet the scheme we have required, they cannot be sold in Indonesia," industry ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arif told a press briefing on Thursday (Oct 31).

"For Google Pixel, they have not obtained the TKDN certificate," he added, using the acronym of the scheme that imposes the 40 per cent rule.

Google Indonesia did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.