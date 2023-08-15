Logo
Asia

Four Australian surfers rescued off Sumatra coast, one Indonesian missing
Seven people were reported missing after their boat hit bad weather off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island.

This handout photo taken and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Aug 14, 2023, shows personnel searching for seven people, including four Australian tourists, who went missing when their boat hit bad weather off Indonesia's Sumatra island. (Photo: AFP/Handout/BASARNAS)

15 Aug 2023 12:54PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 02:15PM)
SYDNEY: Six people, including four Australian surfers, who were reported missing off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island after their boat hit bad weather have been found alive, an official said Tuesday (Aug 15).

Two boats carrying a total of 17 people left Nias island for the private island of Pinang on Sunday, but one of the boats, which carried four Australians and three Indonesian crew members, failed to arrive, prompting authorities to launch a search-and-rescue operation Monday.

Rescuers found the four Australians and two Indonesians alive, and are still searching for the Indonesian who remains missing, said local rescue agency head Octavianto.

"At the moment, all victims have been evacuated to the Pinang resort to receive further medical attention," Octavianto said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For the last victim, the search is ongoing by rescuers around waters near Tuangku island and Palawak island."

This handout photo taken and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Aug 14, 2023, shows personnel searching for seven people, including four Australian tourists, who went missing when their boat hit bad weather off Indonesia's Sumatra island. (Photo: AFP/Handout/BASARNAS

Video footage on Australian media showed the father of one of the missing Australians reading a text from his son: “Hey Dad, Elliot here. I am alive, safe now, love you. Chat later.”

Father Peter Foote told reporters he wanted his son and friends to finish the remainder of their holiday.

"It's been hard, but it's all good now," he told Sky News. "Can't wait to talk to him. Wow, what an adventure he's having, a story to tell. He's come out the other end well so it's all good."

Accidents involving boats are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, as lax safety standards often allow vessels to be overloaded without adequate life-saving equipment.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra.

Last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt.

Source: Agencies/rc

