Four Australian surfers rescued off Sumatra coast, one Indonesian missing

SYDNEY: Six people, including four Australian surfers, who were reported missing off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island after their boat hit bad weather have been found alive, an official said Tuesday (Aug 15).

Two boats carrying a total of 17 people left Nias island for the private island of Pinang on Sunday, but one of the boats, which carried four Australians and three Indonesian crew members, failed to arrive, prompting authorities to launch a search-and-rescue operation Monday.

Rescuers found the four Australians and two Indonesians alive, and are still searching for the Indonesian who remains missing, said local rescue agency head Octavianto.

"At the moment, all victims have been evacuated to the Pinang resort to receive further medical attention," Octavianto said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For the last victim, the search is ongoing by rescuers around waters near Tuangku island and Palawak island."