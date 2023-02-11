Dying craft: Last gong workshop in Indonesia’s Bogor city fights for survival

BOGOR, West Java: A short walk off a beaten trail on the streets of Bogor, Indonesia, the sounds of metal clanging filled the air.

As one approaches the building, piles of metal sheets are seen laying idly on the floor of a workshop that specialises in making gongs - a type of percussion instrument.

Called Gong Factory, the workshop is the last of its kind in Bogor, a small city south of Jakarta. Its owner, Krishna Hidayat, 43, said that the workshop has been in operation since 1820.