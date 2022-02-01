‘This feels like home’: Historic temple in Indonesia’s Bogor a focal point for Chinese community

BOGOR, Indonesia: Tucked inside a densely populated neighbourhood on a tiny river island in Indonesia’s Rainy City sits a small, unassuming Chinese temple accessible only through narrow, labyrinthine alleyways.

At first glance, nothing seems special about Pan Kho Bio, the oldest Chinese house of worship in Bogor, a city of one million residents located 50km south from the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

But people from all over Bogor have been visiting Pan Kho Bio, a temple dedicated to Pangu, the Chinese mythical figure believed to have separated heaven and earth.

There are even those who drive for hours from other cities like Jakarta, Tangerang, Bekasi and Sukabumi to pray at the centuries-old temple.

Tan Soe An is one of them. Almost everyday for the past four decades, the septuagenarian has been praying at Pan Kho Bio. With her ageing knees, she makes the 800m walk from her house, past busy roads, quiet alleyways and a narrow bridge which crosses a raging river below.