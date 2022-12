JAKARTA: Indonesia reported a fiscal deficit of 237.7 trillion rupiah (US$15.24 billion) as of Dec 14, equal to 1.22 per cent of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Tuesday (Dec 20), smaller than a previous forecast of about 3 per cent for 2022.

Total revenue in the period was 2,479.9 trillion rupiah, up 37 per cent from last year, while spending amounted to 2,717.6 trillion rupiah, up 12 per cent from 2021, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference.