Indonesia considers bug sweeps, tighter controls on spy tools after wiretap scandal

JAKARTA: Indonesia will tighten controls on state surveillance equipment and consider sweeps of its presidential palace for bugging devices, a minister said on Monday (Nov 9), following last week's discovery of illegal wiretaps on the president, top officials and more.

The wiretapping scandal led to the arrest of four senior police officers accused of unauthorised monitoring of phones, among them a former national police chief who had recently been appointed President Prabowo Subianto's chief of staff.

The government had said that the wiretapping scandal pointed to treason. An investigation is underway and no formal charges have yet been announced.

Asked if authorities would sweep the presidential palace for covert electronic devices, senior minister for legal affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said "it is something we will consider as an anticipation measure".

"The government is also taking steps to ensure that, in the future, the wiretapping equipment held by certain agencies is not misused," he told reporters.

The scandal comes at a time when Prabowo faces growing public pressure over his costly social programmes and his administration battles to restore investor confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy after a series of setbacks that have caused havoc for its stock market and currency this year.