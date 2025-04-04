Indonesia business group backs US talks over tariffs

JAKARTA: Indonesia's main business lobby has backed Jakarta to negotiate better terms with Washington after US President Donald Trump imposed hefty tariffs on goods from Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Trump announced sweeping, harsher-than-expected global levies this week, punishing allies like security partner Indonesia for running a trade surplus with the economic superpower.

The escalation saw the archipelago nation hit with an additional 32 per cent levy on its goods, higher than the baseline 10 per cent for all countries and more than Southeast Asian neighbours Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Jakarta's foreign ministry said it would send a high-ranking delegation to Washington to negotiate a better deal.

Chief economic affairs minister Airlangga Hartarto called for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to coordinate its response to the tariffs.

"Synchronisation between ASEAN countries is needed, because of the 10 ASEAN countries, all are affected by the US reciprocal tariff policy, so it is necessary to collectively build communication and engagement with the US Government," he said in a statement on Friday (Apr 4).

The tariffs were just "an opening statement", said Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chair Anindya Novyan Bakrie in a statement late Thursday.

"This means the door for negotiation is still open. Intensive communication with the US government ... is the right move."