Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia buys UK submarine rescue vessel in US$100 million deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia buys UK submarine rescue vessel in US$100 million deal

Indonesia buys UK submarine rescue vessel in US$100 million deal

A rendering of UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products' SRV-F Mk3 submarine rescue system. (Image: Submarine Manufacturing & Products)

13 Sep 2023 08:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's defence ministry said on Wednesday (Sep 13) it has signed an agreement to buy a submarine rescue vessel for US$100 million from a British company, the latest move to modernise the Southeast Asian country's ageing military equipment.

The deal between a company appointed as the defence ministry's partner, PT BTI Indo Tekno, vessel producer Submarine Manufacturing & Products, and Houlder was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of a defence expo in London.

It's the latest in a series of big-ticket military purchases that have raised eyebrows in Indonesia, among them 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for US$8.1 billion, 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace worth $300 million, and 12 used Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets worth US$800 million.

President Joko Widodo in July warned his cabinet to maintain a "healthy" budget as he highlighted outsized spending by the country's security agencies, including the defence ministry. Indonesia has earmarked 134.3 trillion rupiah (US$8.74 billion) this year for defence, the biggest allocation in its state budget.

The British-made submarine is designed for swift rescue operations, can fit 50 people and is transportable by aircraft. It will be delivered with its mothership, the defence ministry said.

Indonesia was left without a rescue vessel when one of its five submarines sank during a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea in 2021, killing 53 crew members on board.

"This is the part of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto's mission to increase the capability of Indonesian navy," the defence ministry said in a statement.

For the past decade, Indonesia's defence spending per capita and as a percentage of gross domestic product has been the lowest among Southeast Asia's six emerging market economies, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think tank.

Source: Reuters/jo

Related Topics

Indonesia Navy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.