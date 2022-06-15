Indonesia’s Jokowi reshuffles Cabinet for the third time in his current term

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffled his Cabinet on Wednesday (Jun 15) for the third time during his second term in office.

There are two new ministers. Hadi Tjahjanto has been appointed as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning while Zulkifli Hasan is now the Minister of Trade.

Mr Tjahjanto served as the country’s military chief from December 2017 to November 2021. The Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning, which oversees land reforms among other things, is separate from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr Hasan is the head of Partai Amanat Nasional (PAN). He was previously Minister of Forestry from 2009 to 2014 under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also appointed three new deputy ministers. They include John Wempi Watipo as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Afriansyah Noor as Deputy Minister of Manpower and Raja Juli Antoni as Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning.

The president was accompanied by leaders of the major political parties as he announced the reshuffle.

Commenting on the reshuffle, Jokowi said that the new ministers have been appointed based on their capabilities.

"We look at their track record, and also especially their managerial skills because they don't only have to work on macro (issues) but also micro," said the president.