Indonesia calls for the end of Israeli-Palestinian violence

JAKARTA: Indonesia, a long-time supporter of the Palestinian cause, said on Sunday (Oct 8) it was deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians and called for the violence to end.

"Indonesia is deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel. Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties," the Indonesian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia has consistently voiced support for the Palestinian struggle to gain independence.

"The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved, in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN," the statement said.

The world's most populous Muslim-majority nation has also said it had no interest in opening diplomatic ties with Israel.

In March, FIFA revoked Indonesia's rights to host the Under-20 World Cup following protests by the public and several politicians over Israel's participation in the tournament.

More than 200 Israelis were killed in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday, the Israeli army said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble", with intense Israeli air strikes on the coastal enclave killing at least 232 Palestinians, Gaza officials said.

It is the conflict's bloodiest escalation in decades.

Western capitals condemned the wave of attacks by Hamas, which Israel, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist group.