Death toll from capsized ship in Indonesia rises to 26 as search continues for 109 missing passengers

JAKARTA: The official death toll from a passenger ship that capsized and sank in Indonesia's Java Sea rose to 26 on Wednesday (Sep 23), up from the previous 20, with rescuers expecting to find more bodies as the ongoing underwater search widens, officials said.

The Virgo Transport 8 ferry was carrying 243 people, including 30 crew members, as well as an unknown number of vehicles, when it capsized in bad weather early on Sep 13 during a voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

Coast guard and Navy personnel recovered eight bodies from inside the ship over the past three days, and also found two bodies that had been washed ashore in Central Kalimantan province around 253km from the location of the accident, head of the National Rescue Agency Mohammad Syafii said.

As of Wednesday, the total death toll stood at 26, with 109 people still missing and 108 survivors, he said.

Rescuers found five bodies on Monday, four on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday, Syafii added.

Wednesday's search would focus on looking for more bodies in the ship's cabins, said I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin rescue agency.

Divers managed to break the windows of the cabins on Tuesday but could not enter due to murky water and strong currents, making it impossible to retrieve bodies that had already been spotted.