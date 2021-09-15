Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesian cargo plane crashes into mountain, 3 missing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesian cargo plane crashes into mountain, 3 missing

Indonesian cargo plane crashes into mountain, 3 missing
The wreckage of the Rimbun Air plane was found by locals over three hours later near a village in Papua's highlands. (Photo: AFP)
Indonesian cargo plane crashes into mountain, 3 missing
Indonesia's fast-growing aviation sector has long been marred by safety concerns. (Photo: AFP)
15 Sep 2021 06:21PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: A small cargo plane with three crew members on board crashed into a mountain in Indonesia's jungle-clad Papua region on Wednesday (Sep 15), police said.

The Rimbun Air flight lost contact with air control authorities shortly before it was due to land at an airport in Papua's Intan Jaya regency, police and transport officials said.

"The weather at the airport was not supportive, it was predicted that the plane would land but the runway was not clearly visible," Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said, adding a search operation for the three-man crew was underway.

The wreckage of the Twin Otter 300 aircraft was found by locals more than three hours later near a village in the highlands, Papua police said.

Images released by the rescue team on Wednesday showed the debris strewn on the jungle floor.

Indonesia's fast-growing aviation sector has long been marred by safety concerns, with its airlines once banned from US and European airspace.

A Boeing 737-500 operated by Indonesian carrier Sriwijaya Air plunged roughly 3,000m in less than a minute before crashing into waters off Jakarta earlier this year, killing 62 people on board.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed near Jakarta.

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Indonesia aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us