JAKARTA: Indonesian police have charged a former police chief with treason after an investigation into alleged illegal wiretapping widened to activities authorities claim were aimed at undermining public trust in President Prabowo Subianto's government, a senior official said.

The charges followed accusations that officials were involved in the widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo as well as government officials, activists and journalists.

Six officials have now been named as suspects, the chief of the police's criminal investigation unit, Asep Safrudin, said late on Monday (Nov 23), including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, known as a political ally of Prabowo's predecessor Joko Widodo. He is unrelated to President Prabowo.

"The suspects allegedly agreed to, prepared for, and initiated treason with the motive of maintaining the position of the police chief ... by lowering the people's trust in the government of President Prabowo Subianto," Asep said.

Treason charges are rare in Indonesia and carry the maximum penalty of death, Indonesian law stipulates.