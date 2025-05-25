Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

JAKARTA: Chinese Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed Beijing's ties with Jakarta on Sunday (May 25) during his visit to Indonesia ahead of a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies pouring capital into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly in the nickel sector.

But the two countries' disputed claims into the strategic waterways of the South China Sea and its nearby territories have weighed on their relationship in recent years.

In a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, Li said Beijing was keen to further advance cooperation with Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"China is willing to work together with Indonesia ... to carry forward our tradition of friendship, and to strengthen solidarity and cooperation," Li said.

Prabowo also echoed Indonesia's "close and good" friendship with China.

"Indonesia is ready to create a safe and prosperous region. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China for us to create a peaceful region, which is safe for all," Prabowo said.

Prabowo and Li oversaw the signings of several agreements, pledging closer cooperation in areas including economic development and finance.

The presidential palace later announced that eight other agreements were signed in sectors covering tourism, health, investment and media.