Indonesia expects to finalise US$560 million railway loan from China next week

JAKARTA: Indonesia expects to sign a long-delayed US$560 million loan with China during the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing next week, an Indonesian official said on Monday (Oct 9), with the amount slated to cover rising costs for its first high-speed railway project.

President Joko Widodo earlier this month launched the US$7.3 billion railway, which connects the capital Jakarta to Bandung, even though funding was not fully secured due to the lengthy negotiations on the terms of the loan.

The project, being built by a consortium of Indonesian and Chinese state companies, is running US$1.2 billion over budget, according to Indonesia's government.

"Next week it should be done," Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy minister of state-owned enterprises, told reporters when asked about the status of the loan.

He said the signing may take place during the BRF, when Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to virtually inaugurate the bullet train's commercial operations.