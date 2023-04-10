Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia expects to clinch US$560 million Chinese loan for high-speed train soon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia expects to clinch US$560 million Chinese loan for high-speed train soon

Indonesia expects to clinch US$560 million Chinese loan for high-speed train soon

An Electric Multiple Unit high-speed train for a rail link project part of China's Belt and Road Initiative is parked at Tegalluar train depot in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, on Oct 13, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Yuddy Cahya Budiman)

10 Apr 2023 05:19PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 05:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia expects to conclude negotiations with China in the coming weeks on an additional US$560 million loan for a high-speed rail project being built in the Southeast Asian country, a senior minister said on Monday (Apr 10).

The cost of the line linking the capital Jakarta with the textile hub of Bandung has overshot, pushing Indonesia to seek a new loan from the China Development Bank to help cover a US$1.2 billion cost overrun.

The total cost of the most high-profile Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Indonesia has now risen to more than US$7 billion, Indonesian officials have said.

Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said during a trip to Beijing last week China had cut the interest rate on a proposed additional loan to 3.4 per cent, from 4 per cent previously. The figure was, however, still above the 2 per cent rate Indonesia wanted, he said.

"We are finalising the interest rate. They've agreed below 4 per cent, but we want lower," Luhut told a news conference.The China Development Bank in 2017 had given a consortium of Indonesian and Chinese companies building the railway a US$4.55 billion loan with a 40-year tenure and a 2 per cent interest rate.

Negotiations would also continue on the loan's maturity, deputy minister Septian Hario Seto said, adding Indonesia wanted it to be similar to the 2017 loan with a 10 to 15 year grace period.

Related:

Furthermore, China wanted the Indonesian government to guarantee the loan and pass it on to PT KAI, one of the state-owned companies behind the project, while Jakarta preferred to appoint a company as a guarantor, Seto said.

China Development Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jakarta has insisted that Chinese finance for such projects be delivered on a business-to-business basis, amid accusations that some other countries hosting BRI projects have fallen into a debt trap.

Still, due to the cost overrun, Indonesia had to inject 3.2 trillion rupiah (US$214.77 million) of capital into PT KAI in January to help plug ballooning costs.

The railway is expected to operate commercially by August, Luhut said.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Indonesia China train

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.