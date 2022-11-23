Indonesia quake survivors appeal for supplies as rescuers trawl rubble

CIANJUR: Survivors of an Indonesian earthquake that killed at least 268 people appealed for food and water on Wednesday (Nov 23), as rescuers picked through devastated villages with hopes of finding anyone alive fading.

The calls for help came as authorities warned that debris from landslides caused by the strong quake near the town of Cianjur in West Java needed to be cleared ahead of heavy rains forecast in the coming weeks, threatening a second disaster.

Two days after the quake flattened their homes, residents were still trying to retrieve priceless belongings including family photos, religious books and marriage certificates.

"Although some supplies have arrived, it is not enough. We got rice, instant noodles, mineral water but it's not enough," Mustafa, a 23-year-old resident of Gasol village, told AFP.

He had just dug through the rubble of an elderly neighbour's house at her request, appearing from the destroyed facade carrying a pile of clothes before returning to collect rice, a gas stove, canisters and frying pans.

"We have no clothes and we have not changed for days, so I am digging through the rubble to find some clothes."

The government has dispatched tents and other supplies to Cianjur for the displaced but another resident appealed to Jakarta to send more stocks because of shortages.

"My child has a fever and she can't eat. There are many children and elderly people here. Children need milk, diapers, food and medicine," said 30-year-old Yunisa Yuliani.