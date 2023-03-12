Trapped beneath ruins for 2 days, 5-year-old boy grapples with trauma months after West Java quake

CIPONGKOR, West Java: As soon as he heard the sounds of strangers approaching, Azka Maulana Malik rushed to his father’s lap, crying while burying his head in his father’s chest.

“You have to excuse him,” Azka’s father Muhammad Eka told CNA, explaining that being in the presence of strangers reminded the 5-year-old of the time he was rescued from the rubble of his earthquake-torn house after spending two days underneath tonnes of concrete, steel and debris.

Azka is a survivor of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake which devastated the Indonesian regency of Cianjur on Nov 21 last year. The tremor killed 603 people, including Azka’s mother Eti Suryati and his maternal grandmother Endah, who like many Indonesians went by one name.

“There are many things which can bring back memories of his ordeal,” his 38-year-old father said inside Azka grandmother’s tiny wooden home in Cipongkor, a remote village at the edge of an electric dam around a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the quake-torn Cianjur regency where the family used to live.

Hearing loud noises frightens Azka while the slightest vibration in the wooden home where he now resides is enough to startle him.

Azka, his father continued, would often gaze at the ceiling while trying to sleep, worrying that the roof above his head might rain down on him at any time.

The boy was at times so paranoid that the ceiling might collapse he would insist on spending the night in his orange tent – decorated with images of his favourite cartoon characters – which has become a permanent fixture on his grandmother’s front porch.

“He wouldn’t sleep otherwise,” Eka said of Azka’s preference to spend time outdoors. “But he is a strong boy,” Eka said, confident that Azka would someday get over his trauma.