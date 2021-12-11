Signs of life after Indonesia's polluted Citarum river gets a clean up - but for how long?

BANDUNG, Indonesia: As Rahmat Sutrisno descended the slope of the Citarum riverbank, he could not help but grin.

For decades, the 71-year-old had been patrolling the river which was once dubbed as one of the most polluted watercourses in the world.

Along with other activists from the River Quality Preservation People's Network, Sutrisno used to collect evidence against the many textile factories dotting his village, located in the outskirts of Indonesia’s third largest city, Bandung.

These factories, some of which supply clothes to world renowned fashion brands, would often discharge untreated wastewater into the Citarum and its tributaries, contaminating the vital water source for the 18 million people living along its course with toxic chemicals and heavy metals.

“During the dry season, the river would turn black from the industrial waste,” Sutrisno told CNA, adding that the water would emit a caustic stench so pungent it could be detected from 2km away.

“During the wet season, the river would be completely covered in trash,” he continued.

A 2013 study by Green Cross Switzerland and Blacksmith Institute named Citarum as one of the top 10 worst polluted sites in the world.

But things started to change gradually since the Indonesian government began to clean up the Citarum in 2018 by clamping down on factories which violated environmental laws and relocating illegal settlements which disposed of solid waste, detergents and faeces into the river and its tributaries.

Today, there are spots where the water is safe enough to swim. Scavengers who once hunted for plastic cups and bottles became fishermen instead.

Sutrisno had also given up patrolling the river looking for incriminating evidence of the pollution and gone back to farming.