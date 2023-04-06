How a fight between 2 Indonesian youths sparked scrutiny into the wealth of civil servants

JAKARTA: An alleged assault on a 17-year-old teenager by the son of a mid-ranking taxman in February has led to increased scrutiny on the wealth of civil servants in Indonesia.

The assault, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows a teenager lying motionless on the street as he is stomped and kicked by another person.

In the video, the perpetrator is heard saying: ”I am not afraid if someone’s child dies. Go ahead and report it to the police!”

Following the assault, Cristalino David Ozora ended up in a coma.

Soon after, police identified the perpetrator - 20-year-old university student Mario Dandy Satriyo - and arrested him.

The assault is believed to have started after Mario heard that David had allegedly mistreated Mario’s girlfriend.

Netizens were quick to scrutinise Mario’s social media accounts. His Instagram posts gave the appearance of a lavish lifestyle. These include photos of him driving a 1.7 billion rupiah (US$114,000) Jeep Rubicon SUV and riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike.

Soon, as it emerged that Mario is related to an official from the Jakarta Tax Office, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati condemned the assault and told local media that she would impose disciplinary action against officials found to have engaged in corruption.

At a press conference last month, the minister said there were 964 employees in her ministry who were suspected of having assets that did not match their income level. She did not elaborate on who they were and what type of action will be taken against them.

On Monday (Apr 3), the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detained Mario’s father - Rafael Alun Trisambodo - after weeks of investigations. Authorities said that the tax official had allegedly conspired with a tax consultant to enrich himself.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD - who is also the chairman of the National Coordinating Committee for the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes - said in parliament last week that there were 491 civil servants in the finance ministry thought to be involved in money laundering.

“The number of people is 491. Don't just talk about Rafael (Trisambodo). There is a network here," said Mr Mahfud.

CNA looks at the case of how a fight between two youths led to a graft investigation and subsequent scrutiny into the wealth of civil servants.