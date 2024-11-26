Are Prabowo’s climate goals for Indonesia overambitious?

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s lofty ambitions to combat climate change, including a recent pledge by President Prabowo Subianto to phase out the country’s use of fossil fuels in the foreseeable future, are laudable even if they appear ambitious, say analysts.

They also warn that challenges remain for Indonesia to achieve its planned goals.

And beyond that, one expert said that some of the policies that are currently in place by the government appear to have the opposite effect: An increase in non-renewable energy usage.

"We appreciate the ambition, but it is a bit too far from reality. There are many contradictions when we do a reality check,” Mr Leonard Simanjuntak, country director of Greenpeace Indonesia, told CNA.

Over the past weeks, Indonesian leaders - including Mr Prabowo - have talked up the country’s climate goals at various major international summits.

At the Group of 20 (G20) major economies leaders summit in Brazil on Nov 19, Mr Prabowo said that Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is planning to phase out the use of coal energy within 15 years.

“Indonesia is rich in geothermal resources, and we plan to phase out coal-fired and all fossil-fueled power plants within the next 15 years. Our plan includes building over 75 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity during this time,” said Mr Prabowo, who was inaugurated as Indonesia’s eighth president at the end of October.

He made similar remarks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru on Nov 14.

"We will probably be one of the few countries that can achieve 100 per cent renewable energy in a few years. We can replace fossil fuels with renewable energy," he said.

Besides Mr Prabowo, his younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo - who is the president’s climate envoy during the recently concluded 2024 UN Conference of Parties (COP29) in Azerbaijan - also highlighted the Indonesian government’s ambitions.

At the annual climate change conference, Mr Hashim told delegates that Indonesia wants to achieve net zero emissions before 2050 by increasing biofuel use and using renewable energy, including nuclear.

Given that Indonesia’s main source of energy mainly stems from the use of fossil fuels, experts say that these pledges require political will to carry out and it remains to be seen if the Prabowo administration will make good on the pro-environment promises.