Indonesia urged to play more active role in global climate diplomacy
Opening the Indonesia Net-Zero Summit (INZS) 2026 at Balai Kartini in Jakarta on Saturday (Aug 1), Dino Patti Djalal, Chairman and Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), said that climate change has become "the greatest blind spot in world affairs" today.
JAKARTA: Indonesia has been urged to seize the opportunity to emerge as a leader in global climate diplomacy, with geopolitical turmoil and mounting global economic pressures making the transition toward net-zero emissions no longer a long-term agenda that can be postponed.
Opening the Indonesia Net-Zero Summit (INZS) 2026 at Balai Kartini in Jakarta on Saturday (Aug 1), Dino Patti Djalal, Chairman and Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), said that climate change had become "the greatest blind spot in world affairs" today.
With wars unfolding in several regions, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, intensifying trade competition, and other global challenges, climate change has slipped down the list of international priorities.
"It has become something that is interesting, but no longer considered urgent," he said.
Against this backdrop, he urged the Indonesian government to play a more active role in climate diplomacy, including within the G20, whose member states account for nearly 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Indonesia is a member of the G20, or Group of Twenty, an international forum that brings together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy.
Other members include South Africa, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, UK, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, France, Russia, China, Turkey, the African Union, and the European Union.
According to Dino, Indonesia should also speak candidly to the US about the consequences of its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, emphasising that the decision has harmed the international community - including Indonesia.
As the US resumes promoting coal use, other countries in the world are also forced to shoulder a greater emissions burden. "We hope they will listen," Dino said.
Another concrete step Indonesia can take is to participate actively in COP31, which will be held in Antalya, Turkey in November.
The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. All states that are parties to the convention are represented at the COP.
"There was a time when Indonesia vigorously championed forestry issues because that was our comparative advantage," Dino told CNA.
"The world has no greater natural carbon sink than tropical forests. That gives us considerable leverage in building international cooperation."
He added that biodiversity is another area in which Indonesia has a distinct advantage and can build international coalitions while encouraging other countries to strengthen their commitments.
"Biodiversity is one of Indonesia's greatest assets. The international community is also willing to invest in biodiversity protection. In fact, there is already a global convention dedicated to conserving biodiversity," Dino said.
"I spoke with the Minister of Environment today, and he agreed that biodiversity is the answer."
Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency Moh Jumhur Hidayat said Indonesia is of global importance because it is home to vast tropical rainforests and extraordinary biodiversity.
The government considers biodiversity loss to be one of three major environmental crises that must be addressed alongside climate change and pollution, he added.
"President Prabowo has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to tackling climate change, and the government's efforts to mitigate its impacts have been underway for many years," he told reporters on the sidelines of the INZS, Indonesia's first independent climate forum launched in 2021.
Responding to FPCI's recommendation that Indonesia become more active in climate diplomacy, Jumhur said the government is currently preparing its agenda for COP31, including a carbon trading package that Indonesia could offer.
"Many investors are already coming to Indonesia to support development through environmental restoration," he said.
EXPANDING ACCES TO CLIMATE FINANCE
Speaking during a panel discussion at the event, Deputy Minister of Environment Diaz Faisal Malik Hendropriyono acknowledged that Indonesia needs to play a more active role in multilateral agreements.
On the one hand, active participation would reinforce Indonesia's commitment to implementing real climate action rather than making commitments only on paper. On the other hand, stronger engagement in international forums would also improve the country's access to climate finance.
"Our active engagement on the international stage is crucial to closing Indonesia's climate financing gap, because that gap remains enormous," Diaz said.
He noted that Indonesia could strengthen its participation in global forums such as the G20 and BRICS. BRICS members include Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Although BRICS initially focused on economic cooperation, it has increasingly incorporated environmental issues into its agenda. Its New Development Bank has also been encouraged to allocate 40 percent of its financing to green projects.
"We also need to pay attention to forums that may not initially seem relevant to us but can ultimately benefit Indonesia. For example, the Climate Mobility Forum allows us to support other countries while gaining greater access to international climate financing," Diaz said.
In a separate session, China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin said it is ready to work with Indonesia and other countries to make greater contributions toward achieving global carbon neutrality.
"Our journey toward net-zero is still a long one, but the future looks promising," he said.
Liu added that China has cooperated on green energy projects with more than 100 countries and regions. As of June 2026, China had signed memorandums of understanding on climate change with developing countries under the framework of South-South cooperation.
A GRASSROOTS MOVEMENT
The Indonesia Net-Zero Summit (INZS) brings together government representatives, businesses, academics, youth, and civil society to foster collective ownership and joint action toward achieving net-zero emissions and strengthening climate resilience in Indonesia and beyond.
Now in its fifth year, INZS 2026 was held at Balai Kartini in Jakarta and attracted approximately 9,500 participants.
FPCI said this year's theme, "It's Time to Deliver!", reflects the critical moment at which global and national climate commitments must be translated into concrete action.
The summit featured a number of prominent speakers, including Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency Moh Jumhur Hidayat, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi, and China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin. COP30 Brazil CEO Ana Toni also addressed participants through a recorded video message.
From the opening session until the close of the event, the main plenary, parallel sessions, and exhibition booths hosted by various partner institutions were filled with participants, the majority of whom were young people from universities across Indonesia.
STRONG YOUTH ENTHUSIASM
Muhamad Zaki, an International Relations student at Diponegoro University in Semarang, said he attended INZS with around 30 fellow students from several universities in the city.
"I wanted to gain a deeper understanding of climate change and learn more about how we can help save the planet," he said.
Another participant, 22-year-old Tiara Rinelva, said she attended the summit because of her interest in environmental issues and sustainability. The environmental engineering fresh graduate from Andalas University (Unand) described INZS as an ideal platform for learning more about career opportunities in the growing green economy.
"I want to build a career in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability," she said.
During one of the panel sessions, Tiara said she gained valuable insights from professionals about the skills needed to pursue careers in the expanding green jobs market.
Another participant, Zalwa Andini Putri, 24, said that members of Generation Z now have unprecedented access to information on environmental issues and climate change, making them more aware of and responsive to these challenges.
One example of climate action adopted by many young people, she said, is carrying reusable water bottles or tumblers to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.
While at university, Zalwa was also actively involved in the Solid Waste Creative Team at Andalas University, where she participated in community outreach, environmental education, and waste management assistance programs for communities surrounding the campus.
Zalwa added that with increasingly clear government regulations, growing demand for green jobs, the development of Indonesia's carbon market, and stronger private-sector involvement, she remains optimistic that Indonesia will achieve its net-zero target.
"With clearer government regulations, the continued growth of green jobs, the development of Indonesia's carbon market, and stronger private-sector participation, I am optimistic that Indonesia will achieve its net-zero target," Zalwa said.